I-65 Death Investigation: Person Found with Gunshot Wounds

Authorities report finding a deceased person inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Published on December 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Troopers are at the scene of a death investigation on southbound I-65 near Meridian Street. Authorities report finding a deceased person inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The story is developing, and updates will be provided as we receive them.

