I-65 Death Investigation: Person Found with Gunshot Wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Troopers are at the scene of a death investigation on southbound I-65 near Meridian Street. Authorities report finding a deceased person inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The story is developing, and updates will be provided as we receive them.
