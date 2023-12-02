Preview: Pacers and Heat Set for Rapid Rematch

MIAMI — The Pacers will face the Miami Heat for the second time in three days at Kaseya Center on Saturday in a rematch against the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. The Heat broke their three-game losing streak by securing a 142-132 victory over the Pacers on Thursday night in South Florida. Despite leading in each of the first three quarters, the Pacers couldn’t maintain their lead in the final quarter, as the Heat scored 45 points.

Indiana’s point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, scored a career-high 44 points on 15-for-28 shooting, including 6-for-16 from beyond the arc. Haliburton also recorded ten assists, while Obi Toppin contributed 25 points in his first year with the Pacers.

Over his last five games, Haliburton has been averaging 34.6 points while shooting at 53.7%, along with 12.2 rebounds.

Saturday’s game against the Pacers marks their second road rematch this season, following their recent split with the 76ers on November 12th and 14th.

Catch the game on 93.5/107.5 The Fan with the dynamic trio: Mark Boyle on play-by-play, Eddie Gill breaking it down, and Pat Boylan holding it down in the studio.