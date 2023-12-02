Listen Live
All Star Eaters come to town to chow down lots of Shrimp!

The Royalty of Competitive Eaters pack the WIBC Studios to watch Hammer & Nigel face off against each other in a shrimp eating contest

Published on December 1, 2023

All Star eaters Joey Chestnut, Sam Barclay, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry packed the 93.1 WIBC studios, in town for the big St. Elmo Shrimp Eating Contest for the Big Ten Championship. Joey is used to winning this thing, but last year he “crapped the bed”.

Having the eating champs in person was a treat, but the bigger feast was the Shrimp Eat Off between Hammer and Nigel!

Listen the munch down here to hear who wins!

Listen to the show in its entirety here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

 

 

