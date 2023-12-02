Ron Desantis won the debate last night

The Ron DeSantis / Gavin Newsom debate last night got a lot of press, but according to Tony Katz, “This was not a debate of ideas”. But if one was to assess who won, it would have to be DeSantis because of this headline:

Newsom camp: Hannity, DeSantis cheated – Politico

Tony explains:

Gavin Newsom lost. If you’re going to claim the other side cheated, it’s over, it’s over. You agreed to it, the questions got asked, you answer the questions, that’s it. Why is it this idea that somehow it was wrong because it was two on one. Newsom’s advisor says that the debate was rigged, and Newsom still won. The Democratic party has told you that anybody who tells you that anything is rigged is trying to thwart an election and is trying to destroy democracy. Now they’re saying it with glee. You agreed to the thing. If this is the argument you want to use, can’t every Republicans use this every time a debate is on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN or MSNBC? … If you want to argue that the DeSantis team worked with the Hannity team and cheated, you cannot then argue that you won on the merits.

Listen to the discussion here: