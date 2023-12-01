IMPD Makes Arrest in Thanksgiving Murder Case

INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Metro Police have arrested Efrem Edmondson in connection with a Thanksgiving homicide. East District officers responded to a call at 259 N. Shortridge Rd., discovering 34-year-old Ousman Gasama in a courtyard with “unknown trauma.”
Following a blood trail to a nearby apartment building, investigators interviewed individuals at the scene. Law enforcement identified Edmondson as the suspect based on witness testimonies and inquiries. The IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit apprehended him on Thursday in the 300 block of North Shortridge.
After questioning, Edmondson was arrested, facing multiple charges, including murder, residential entry, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to jail records. Additionally, he is in custody for a probation violation related to a prior drug case, as per court records.
