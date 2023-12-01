Santos Expelled From Congress; Victoria Spartz Voted No

WASHINGTON, D.C.–New York Republican George Santos is no longer a member of Congress. The House voted to expel Santos Friday morning.
More than 100 Republicans voted in favor of removing Santos who is now the sixth lawmaker to ever be pushed out of the chamber.
He had survived previous attempts to remove him, but momentum has been building for the latest effort following a House Ethics report says Santos “blatantly stole” from his campaign and deceived donors.
The expulsion now kicks off a competitive New York special election to fill the vacant seat.
Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz voted to not expel Santos. She told IndyPoliticis that it is based on “allegations and indictments” and everyone is entitled to due process. Spartz says his removal sets a bad precedent.
