WATCH: Hammer & Friends NCAA & NFL Weekend Betting Picks!

It’s Conference Championship Week in NCAA Football & Week 13 of the NFL.
Last week Hammer and Scott had ups and downs, but both hit their “Best Bet.”
Both Hammer & Scott (who pick 5 games each week) have a winning record thus far and their “Best Bets” have been ROLLING.
Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has 2 free plays for you including a college basketball pick. Check out his video below!
Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Here are the plays from the guys NCAA Conference Championship Week and Week 13 of the NFL
Note: Lines are as of Friday Morning
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Red, White, & Bowl With Hammer & Nigel Presented By Jack Daniels