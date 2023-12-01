Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

WATCH: Hammer & Friends NCAA & NFL Weekend Betting Picks!

Published on December 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s Conference Championship Week in NCAA Football & Week 13 of the NFL.

Last week Hammer and Scott had ups and downs, but both hit their “Best Bet.”

Both Hammer & Scott (who pick 5 games each week) have a winning record thus far and their “Best Bets” have been ROLLING.

Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has 2 free plays for you including a college basketball pick. Check out his video below!

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:

Hammer:
33-31-4
9-4 “Best Bet
Scott:
33-33-2
8-5 “Best Bet

Here are the plays from the guys NCAA Conference Championship Week and Week 13 of the NFL

Note: Lines are as of Friday Morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close