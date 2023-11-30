Can Colts hold onto Zack Moss?

The Colts world was rocked this week with the news of Jonathan Taylor’s thumb injury. This puts the pressure on backup running back Zack Moss to pick up the slack and keep the Colts in the playoff hunt. Certainly, the Colts will offer Moss a nice deal to continue with the team, but The Fan’s JMV is not so sure that the team will be able to keep him.

With Taylor being out, Moss’ price tag goes up. JMV explains:

This will probably will up the amount of money that he could get on the open market, which would beg the question, “if you wanted him back next year, could you get him back?”

With the Colts so vulnerable to injury as highlighted this year, they need to have adequate backups. Tony Katz says that the Colts should wrap him right now.

