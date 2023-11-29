We’ve never asked ourselves “What does Stevie Wonder think?”

The White House press briefing took a weird turn this week when theGrio’s April Ryan asked Karine Jean-Pierre, “Is the WH amenable to sitting down with Stevie Wonder who has met with presidents, um throughout history”, this based supposedly on a phone conversation she had with the legendary performer the night before.

Tony Katz wonders with all of the things going on in the world today, why lob this question to the press secretary, why doesn’t Wonder’s people reach out to the White House directly to schedule a meeting?

Does he not have anyone better to talk to? He’s Stevie Wonder, that guy can get an audience! He needs to, through April Ryan, approach Karine Jean-Pierre about getting a meeting with Joe Biden?

What’s next, a reporter asking KJP if Biden will meet with Kid Rock over his concerns about the state of Bud Light and all the seeds he gets when he goes to his local dispensary?

