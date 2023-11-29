A Person Killed In Shooting On The Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed in a shooting on the southwest overnight.
It happened around 4:00 a.m. at a home along Holt Road just south of Kentucky Avenue. IMPD believes it all started with a fight that happened between two people.
Ofc. Samone Burris said as the fight was going on a third person “intervened” and that is when that third person fired shots.
One of the three was killed.
Burris said they had detained a teenager, but she could not say if the teenager was a child or an adult. She added they also don’t have an ID yet on the person killed and that the coroner would release that information.
Burris also said that they are not looking for any suspects and that the believe they have everyone who was involved in the incident.
