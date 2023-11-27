Coldest Night of the Year Approaches, Followed by Gradual Warming Trend

INDIANAPOLIS –Today, it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. West winds may blow up to 25 mph. Tonight, it will be cold, with lows around 18 degrees.
The weather on Tuesday will be predominantly sunny, but quite cold, with temperatures peaking in the upper 20s. Expect west winds of about 10 to 15 mph. On Tuesday night, the weather will remain clear and chilly, with the temperature dropping to around 20 degrees. There will be southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph towards daybreak.
Wednesday will be sunny and not as cool as Tuesday, with highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds will be blowing at 15 to 20 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear through midnight; then, it will become partly cloudy. It will not be as cold, with lows around 30 degrees.
Thursday will bring partly cloudy weather in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Thursday night will bring rain and will not be as cool as the previous nights, with lows around 40. There will be an 80 percent chance of rain.
