$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.–Someone bought a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Greenfield on Saturday. It matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket was bought at Circle K #2427 at 2243 N. State Street in Greenfield. That’s near the intersection of State Road 9 and US 40 and not far from Greenfield-Central High School.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, November 25 are 27, 33, 63, 66, and 68 with a Powerball of 9.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, November 27 is an estimated $352 million.
