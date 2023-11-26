Listen Live
Local News

Car Collides with Amazon Truck Leaving Driver in Serious Condition

The 23-year-old driver of the car involved was transported to a local hospital.

Published on November 26, 2023

Man Trapped underneath.

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters freed a man trapped underneath an Amazon truck on Interstate 70 eastbound early this morning. The accident happened before and left the man in serious condition.

 

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Amazon semi’s driver reported feeling a collision from behind while traveling eastbound on I-70 and quickly pulled over.

 

The Indiana State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

