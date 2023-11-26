Car Collides with Amazon Truck Leaving Driver in Serious Condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters freed a man trapped underneath an Amazon truck on Interstate 70 eastbound early this morning. The accident happened before and left the man in serious condition.
The 23-year-old driver of the car involved was transported to a local hospital. The truck driver was assessed at the scene and released.
According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Amazon semi’s driver reported feeling a collision from behind while traveling eastbound on I-70 and quickly pulled over.
The Indiana State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
