Staying Safe This Thanksgiving

STATEWIDE — While celebrating Thanksgiving with your family can be an enjoyable time, it can also present a few dangers.

So, in an effort to help you stay safe this season, the Wayne Township Fire Department has a few suggestions (continue reading for a more complete list).

Firefighters recommend frying turkeys outside, and having a fire extinguisher nearby in case the oil overheats. They also urge you to closely monitor all food while cooking and have working smoke alarms in your home.

Thanksgiving Dinner Safety Tips:

If you plan to fry a turkey, do so outdoors on a flat surface. Make sure the turkey is thawed and dried before frying. Watch that the oil does not overheat. Have a fire extinguisher nearby; do NOT use water to extinguish an oil fire. Do not leave cooking food unattended. Keep flammable items away from the stovetop/oven. Have working smoke alarms in your home. Supervise kids and keep them away from the cooking area. Watch for hot surfaces and liquids.



And, in order to keep your pets healthy, Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants you to know which foods are safe for pets to eat, and which are dangerous.

Items like cooked meats, potatoes, cooked eggs, pumpkin, and cheese are all safe in moderation. But, fatty and/or salty treats like milk, stuffing, cookies, turkey skin, and loaded mashed potatoes should be avoided.

Bones, chocolate, corn on the cob, garlic, and grapes are especially dangerous, and should never be given to pets.

If you need help this holiday, call 9-1-1.