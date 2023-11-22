Explosion on New York’s Rainbow Bridge

BUFFALO, New York — Airports across the U.S. are on high alert after a car explosion on a bridge near Buffalo, New York.

Reports say two people are dead, and there are images of twisted metal. Eyewitnesses say a car sped directly into an inspection booth on the U.S./Canadian border on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.

The FBI says the scene is “very fluid.” Police have closed off the entire area.

New York’s governor is aware of the situation and is heading to the scene.

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is “in touch with [his] Canadian counterpart,” and he urged travelers to follow directions from law enforcement and state officials.