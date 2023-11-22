Snyder Says Criticism Of IMPD Over Police Shootings Is “Unwarranted”

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been more police shootings this year than last year and Indianapolis cops are taking some heat for it.

So far this year there have been 201 homicides in the Capitol City. Indy is almost on par with the pace of homicides set last year as there were 209 at this point in 2022. Indy FOP president Rick Snyder said in a video on X that that environment has made it tough for officers.

This year there have been 16 shootings involving police officers in Indianapolis compared to 10 for all of 2022.

“The criticism is unwarranted,” Snyder said. “Nobody wants to have police-action shootings, critical incidents, but unfortunately our officers are not the ones in control of those events.”

Snyder said it’s the fault of those who continue to “pose deadly threats” to officers whenever such confrontations arise. He said officers always have no choice but to respond when such threats are posed.

“It’s no secret that we are averaging 3 people shot or stabbed every single day, and a person killed ever 29 hours in this city,” added Snyder. “We’ve made very clear there are some simple solutions, such as when it comes to repeat violent offenders, lock their asses up, and keep them locked up.”