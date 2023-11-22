BOWL WITH HAMMER & NIGEL

BEER, PIZZA , BOWLING, RAISING MON-AYYYYYY……HAMMER AND NIGEL STUFF
We’re kicking off the new year right with all of you! Join us at Royal Pin Woodland for Red, White, and Bowl presented by Jack Daniels!
You can purchase a lane for you and your friends and bowl the evening away with your favorite radio clowns! Plus, a portion of the proceeds go to Veterans Link, a nonprofit with a mission to enhance the lives of America’s veterans and active duty service men and women through recreational therapy programs and services.
Lace up your bowling shoes, start stretching now, and get ready for a great evening on Jan 12th!
For additional info and tickets, click here
