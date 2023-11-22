WATCH: Hammer & Friends Thanksgiving Game Day Betting Picks & More!

Happy Thanksgiving!
It’s Week 13 of NCAA Football, Week 12 of the NFL and it’s THANKSGIVING!
This week, Hammer and Scott will give you picks on ALL of the NFL Thanksgiving games as well as their usual 5 weekend plays. 8 free picks each!
Last week Hammer had another winning weekend going 3-2 including another win on the “Best Bet.”
Hammer is 6-0 the last two weeks of NFL picks.
Scott Long keeps dominating college football picks keeping his season-long record in the money!
Both Hammer & Scott (who pick 5 games each week) have winning records thus far.
Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has 2 free plays for you. He gave you 2 free winners last week!
Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has 2 free plays for you. He gave you 2 free winners last week! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Hammer:
Here are the plays from the guys for Week 13 of NCAA and Week 12 of the NFL!
Note: Lines are as of Tuesday Night
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
