3-Year-Old Boy Shoots 2-Year-Old Brother In Gary

GARY, Ind. — A two-year-old boy is dead in Gary after being shot by his 3-year-old brother.

Gary police were called to the hospital where the boy was taken by his mother Saturday evening. When they got to the hospital, the mother told the cops that her 3-year-old son had gotten his hands on a gun she had in her purse and accidentally shot his younger brother.

She had left her purse unattended in the bedroom of her house. The 2-year-old boy died at the hospital.

Gary police are still investigating the incident and plan to present their findings to Lake County prosecutors who will then decide if charges need to be filed.