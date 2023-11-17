IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police were involved in an officer shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side.
Investigators say there was a police chase involving a suspect wanted on several warrants. When the car eventually ended up in the area of 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, the driver and passenger got out and made a run for it.
It was the passenger that was shot, say police. That person is said to be in “extremely critical condition.”
The driver was eventually found.
A gun was located near the scene. No officers were hurt. Public information officers are expected to provide an update sometime Friday night.
This story will be updated.
