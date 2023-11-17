Listen Live
Breaking
Local News

IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt

Published on November 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police were involved in an officer shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side.

Investigators say there was a police chase involving a suspect wanted on several warrants. When the car eventually ended up in the area of 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, the driver and passenger got out and made a run for it.

It was the passenger that was shot, say police. That person is said to be in “extremely critical condition.”

The driver was eventually found.

A gun was located near the scene. No officers were hurt. Public information officers are expected to provide an update sometime Friday night.

This story will be updated.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close