IFD Responds To Fire at Waste Management Recycling Facility on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to report of a fire at 200 S Harding St. The location was a Waste Management facility just outside of the Indianapolis Zoo.
The first unit arrived on the scene at 6:20 PM, seeing fire and smoke showing from a 25 foot high and 15 ton pile of cardboard.
13 IFD Units were dispatched to the scene with 1 Wayne Township EMS Unit as well. IFD notified the CSX that the rail line running through the area needed to be shut down as they used a hydrant north of the tracks.
While attempting to extinguish the fire, two machine operators with Waste Management assisted by using backhoes to break the pile of cardboard apart, better allowing firefighters to reach the burn. The fire was listed as under control by 6:46 p.m. but required another twenty minutes firefighters hitting hot spots with water.
According to the press release, Waste Management believes that there may have been something inside of one of the delivered piles of cardboard that caused the fire, but don’t know what it may have been. The fire was contained to the piles of cardboard and did not enter the building.
The building sprinkler system was activated and no one was injured.
