A Teenage Boy Shot To Death On East Side Thursday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight night a teenager was shot and killed in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metro Police say they heard gunshots around 7:00 p.m. along North Emerson near 32nd Street. The cops were there in seconds and found a teenager shot to death. They soon found a second teenager wounded. The second teenager was taken to Riley Hospital.
Police say it was a 14-year-old boy who was killed. The age of the other teenager hasn’t been made clear yet.
On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was shot near 38th and Sherman also on the northeast side.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69