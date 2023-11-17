Listen Live
WATCH: Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 12+ NFL, Week 11 Bets!

Published on November 17, 2023

It’s Week 12 of NCAA Football and Week 11 of the NFL.

Last week Hammer had another winning weekend going 3-1-1 including wins on “The Degenerate Special” AND the “Best Bet.”

Hammer is 4-0 on the last two weeks of “The Degenerate Special” and “Best Bet.

Scott Long also had a winning weekend going 3-2 keeping his season-long record in the money!

Both Hammer & Scott (who pick 5 games each week) have winning records thus far.

Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has a play on the Purdue game this week! Check out his video below! Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:

Hammer:
27-24-4
7-4 on Best Bet
5-4-2 on Degenerate Special
Scott:
28-26-1
6-5 on Best Bet
Here are the plays from the guys for Week 12 of NCAA and Week 11 of the NFL

Note: Lines are as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

The Hammer and Nigel Show
3-7 Weekdays on 93.1 WIBC

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

 

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

 

