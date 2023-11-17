WATCH: Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 12+ NFL, Week 11 Bets!

It’s Week 12 of NCAA Football and Week 11 of the NFL.
Last week Hammer had another winning weekend going 3-1-1 including wins on “The Degenerate Special” AND the “Best Bet.”
Hammer is 4-0 on the last two weeks of “The Degenerate Special” and “Best Bet.”
Scott Long also had a winning weekend going 3-2 keeping his season-long record in the money!
Both Hammer & Scott (who pick 5 games each week) have winning records thus far.
Our professional handicapper David Stephanoff has a play on the Purdue game this week! Check out his video below! Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Note: Lines are as of Friday morning
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Kendall And Casey