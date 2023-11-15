Former Gary Cop Heading to Prison for One Year

GARY, Ind. — A former Gary police officer is heading to prison for violating the civil rights of a man being put under arrest.

In the plea agreement, former officer Terry Peck, 48, admitted to slamming a man’s head into the police car, breaking his tooth and causing him other injuries. The man had been pulled over on March 19th, 2019, and was in handcuffs the entire time Peck assaulted him.

Investigators say the man posed no threat to former officer Peck.

“All people in our country have a right to be free from excessive force by police officers,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a Wednesday press release. “The sentencing of this defendant makes clear that officers cannot violate people’s civil rights with impunity. The Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute any law enforcement officer who willfully violates the civil rights of the people they are sworn to serve and protect.”

Peck will spend one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of probation.

“When a police officer uses excessive force, it erodes the trust between law enforcement and the community they are sworn to protect,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI and our partners will work to ensure law enforcement officers who use unreasonable force are held accountable under the law.”

The FBI Indianapolis field office assisted with this investigation.

If you know of anyone who may be a victim of a civil rights violation or hate crime, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip to tips@fbi.gov.