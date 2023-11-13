Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 160 Months in Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Phillip Bonds, 39 of Indianapolis was sentenced to 160 months, or just over 13 years, in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Bonds sold around 364 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine between April 17th and May 10th of 2023 to at least one other individual.

On May 19th, Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched Bonds’ home to find approximately 115 grams of methamphetamine, 70 grams of cocaine, 620 grams of marijuana, and 10 firearms with ammunition. Bonds admitted he intended to sell the drugs in his possession as a part of his guilty plea.

Bonds has three previous felony convictions involving illegally possessing guns and ammunition, which prohibit him from legally owning a gun. Bonds was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Following his release from federal prison Bonds will also serve 4 years of supervised probation.