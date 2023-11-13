Listen Live
Bloomington Man Charged with Rape on IU Campus

Brian Silas Jones, 26, unaffiliated with the university, faces attempted rape and sexual battery charges.

Published on November 13, 2023

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, IND –A man was nabbed for attempting rape while bystanders intervened, according to Indiana University Police. The IU student involved received assistance, and the name remains undisclosed.

 

Brian Silas Jones, 26, unaffiliated with the university, faces attempted rape and sexual battery charges. The incident occurred at Dunn Woods on Friday at 5:34 p.m., with Jones later found at Fourth and Lincoln Streets.

 

 

IU Police commend bystanders for prompt action and emphasize campus resources for sexual assault prevention and mental health support online.

Local News - Crime

