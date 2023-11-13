Tim Scott Suspends Presidential Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott is suspending his presidential campaign.

Scott made the announcement in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. He said he loves America more than he did when he started running, but when he returns to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate.

“I love America more today than I did on May 22,” Scott said Sunday. “But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign. I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim’.”

Scott is the second GOP candidate to suspend their presidential campaign in as many weeks.

Former Indiana governor and Vice-President Mike Pence suspended his campaign nearly two weeks ago.

Scott is not endorsing anyone for now.

“The voters are really smart,” Scott said. “The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse.”

Scott also appears to be ruling out vying for the vice-presidency if a Republican candidate is elected next November.