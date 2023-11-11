Listen Live
Local News

One Killed, One Hurt in Friday Night Crash

Published on November 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt, after a car crash late Friday night.

Indy Metro Police officers were called to the 7900 block of Michigan Road before midnight, where they found two people in a crashed car. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear exactly what happened at this time. Officers are still investigating.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close