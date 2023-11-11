One Killed, One Hurt in Friday Night Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt, after a car crash late Friday night.
Indy Metro Police officers were called to the 7900 block of Michigan Road before midnight, where they found two people in a crashed car. One was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It is not clear exactly what happened at this time. Officers are still investigating.
