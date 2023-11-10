IMPD: Armed Person Shot by Police on City’s Northeast Side, Officers Not Injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police officers shot a person with a weapon this morning on the city’s northeast side.
According to reports, shots were fired in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on November 10.
Although the police have not disclosed the number of people who were shot, they have confirmed that no officers sustained any injuries during the incident.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Winter Jam 2024 Lineup Announced
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey