Family of Herman Whitfield III Files New Lawsuit Against City of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of a man who died in the custody of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police has filed a new lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis.

The mother and father of Herman Whitfield III filed the state-level lawsuit Wednesday in a Marion County court.

Whitfield died April 25, 2022, while in the custody of Indianapolis police officers.

Whitfield was having a “mental health crisis” when officers responded to the family home that night.

The family’s suit accuses the officers of using physical force on Whitfield after about 10 minutes, including twice discharging a taser.

Officers also used their body weight to hold Whitfield to the floor.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide as a result of “Cardiopulmonary

Arrest in the Setting of Law Enforcement Subdual, Prone Restraint, and Conducted Electrical Weapon Use.”

Whitfield’s parents argue they watched officers kill their son by using excessive force.

Two IMPD officers have been indicted in Whitfield’s death. Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez each face charges that include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and battery.

Both officers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages.

A similar lawsuit is pending in federal court in Indianapolis.