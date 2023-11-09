Carmel Christkindlmarkt Returns Next Weekend!

CARMEL, Ind. — Opening day for Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt is just over a week away, and event organizers and vendors are already expecting this year’s market to draw in even more Hoosiers than in previous years.

To attend, you can head to the space between The Palladium and the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, starting November 18th. Vendors sell their wares in huts, making the experience feel like a trip through a European village.

The European experience is further cemented by the competing smells of roasting brats, hot chocolate, and other treats. There will be a variety of new menu items available this year, as well as new booths to explore.

And, Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy says she and her team work to ensure that the sights and sounds of the market are authentic. She compares the space to a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Murphy notes that many of the available goods are shipped to Carmel from Europe, and some vendors even spend time in Germany to master traditional recipes, study the people and culture, and more.

This year’s Christkindlmarkt will conclude on Christmas Eve. As you might expect, it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

Learn more here.