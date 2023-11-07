Indianapolis Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase

MIAMI COUNTY, IND –Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase across Miami, Fulton, and Marshall Counties, evading Indiana State Police.

The driver, Marion McGrew, 19, from Indianapolis, IN, reached speeds of up to 115 mph, passing vehicles on the right shoulder and turning off the vehicle’s lights. The Indiana State Police stopped the chase after McGrew disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of US 30. The pursuit continued by deputies from Fulton and Marshall Counties.

Marion McGrew, 19, Indianapolis, IN. Charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Theft of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Aggressive Driving, Operator Never Licensed, and Reckless Driving.

Pierre Robinson, 19, Mishawaka, IN. Charged with Theft of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana.