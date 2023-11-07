Indianapolis Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase

MIAMI COUNTY, IND –Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase across Miami, Fulton, and Marshall Counties, evading Indiana State Police.
The driver, Marion McGrew, 19, from Indianapolis, IN, reached speeds of up to 115 mph, passing vehicles on the right shoulder and turning off the vehicle’s lights. The Indiana State Police stopped the chase after McGrew disregarded a red traffic signal at the intersection of US 30. The pursuit continued by deputies from Fulton and Marshall Counties.
Marion McGrew, 19, Indianapolis, IN. Charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Theft of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Aggressive Driving, Operator Never Licensed, and Reckless Driving.
Pierre Robinson, 19, Mishawaka, IN. Charged with Theft of a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey