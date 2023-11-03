Arson Investigators Called to Indy Liquor Store Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arson investigators are looking into a Friday morning fire at a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to a fire at the Liquor Barn, 4215 E. New York Street.
Firefighters quickly got things under control and then found evidence that someone might have tried to light the building on fire, crews at the scene told News 8.
No one was inside the Liquor Barn when the fire began and the building was locked up for the night.
IFD didn’t say how badly the building was damaged or if it would be able to open for business on Friday.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side