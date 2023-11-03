Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Teenager Dead After Being Shot on School Grounds

Published on November 3, 2023

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A high school student has died after being shot Friday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

“Shortly before 1 o’clock p.m., IMPD North District officers responded to the Leadership and Legacy Center, located at 2200 Ralston Avenue on a report of a person shot,” said Lieutenant Shane Foley with Indianapolis Metro Police during a Friday press conference.

The victim is a high school student, although no other identifying information has been made available.

One person has been detained, but that person’s role in the shooting was not made clear by police. That person is not a student, says IMPD.

“We are confident in saying this does appear to be a targeted incident,” said Lt. Foley.

IMPD is expected to give another update sometime Friday evening.

