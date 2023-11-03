Donate to Help Kids in Need Stay Warm This Winter

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — It is almost time for this year’s Christmas with a Cop event in Boone County, and applications are already open for families in need.
Through Christmas with a Cop, you can help the county’s Fraternal Order of Police raise money to buy coats, boots, and other essential clothing for young kids.
Now, you may be wondering if you could just donate clothing to the cause. Well, Lieutenant Craig Fouts says the FOP only accepts monetary donations, because officers will take selected kids to Walmart and allow them to pick out their own items.
While Fouts knows that the children might prefer toys, he believes it is more important for them to have what they need to stay safe during the cold winter months.
Last year, more than 400 kids benefited from the program. This year, the organization is hoping to raise at least $55,000 for the cause, which primarily serves kids aged 12 and under.
If you would like to donate, send money to:
Boone County FOP Christmas with a Cop P.O. Box 432
Lebanon, IN
46052.
Or, if your child could benefit from this fundraiser, fill out an application.
Applications can be found at various law enforcement agencies around Boone County, including:
- Boone County Sheriff’s Office (Temporary Administration)
- Lebanon Police Department
- Zionsville Police Department
- Zionsville Town Hall
- Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.
Applications can then be submitted at any of the aforementioned agencies, excluding the Zionsville Town Hall. They are due by 4 p.m. on November 22nd.
Learn about last year’s program here.
