Prairieton Firefighter Dies in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A firefighter was killed in the line of duty Thursday night, and other firefighters and Hoosier leaders are mourning the loss.
The Prairieton Fire Department posted a message to Facebook Friday morning, in which officials said, “We would just ask that you continue to pray for the family, friends and fellow firefighters as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”
Hoosier Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon Tweeted, “Their bravery and ultimate sacrifice in the face of danger to protect our community will never be forgotten.”
At this time, no identifying information has been released about the individual who died. The department may eventually say more “at the discretion of the family.”
The Prairieton Fire Department is in Terre Haute.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side