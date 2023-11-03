FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty On All Charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of all seven counts related to the collapse of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in the first of two criminal trials against the former CEO.
Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old son of two Stanford legal scholars and graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. He was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX customers and against Alameda Research lenders, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud against FTX investors, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Several members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle testified against him during the trial. The prosecution’s key witnesses were Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, and former CEO of Alameda Research, as well as FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh. The trio had all previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government.
Bankman-Fried also took the stand in his own defense, where he admitted to making mistakes but insisted he did not defraud or steal from anyone.
The central question for jurors to consider was whether Bankman-Fried acted with criminal intent in taking customer funds from FTX and using that money to pay for real estate, venture investments, corporate sponsorships, political donations and to cover losses at Alameda.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in his closing argument that there was “no serious dispute” that $10 billion in customer money that was sitting in FTX’s crypto exchange went missing. The issue, he said, is whether Bankman-Fried knew that taking the money was wrong.
Bankman-Fried now awaits sentencing.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side