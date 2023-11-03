FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty On All Charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of all seven counts related to the collapse of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in the first of two criminal trials against the former CEO.

Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old son of two Stanford legal scholars and graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison. He was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX customers and against Alameda Research lenders, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud against FTX investors, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Several members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle testified against him during the trial. The prosecution’s key witnesses were Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, and former CEO of Alameda Research, as well as FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh. The trio had all previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government.

Bankman-Fried also took the stand in his own defense, where he admitted to making mistakes but insisted he did not defraud or steal from anyone.

The central question for jurors to consider was whether Bankman-Fried acted with criminal intent in taking customer funds from FTX and using that money to pay for real estate, venture investments, corporate sponsorships, political donations and to cover losses at Alameda.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in his closing argument that there was “no serious dispute” that $10 billion in customer money that was sitting in FTX’s crypto exchange went missing. The issue, he said, is whether Bankman-Fried knew that taking the money was wrong.

Bankman-Fried now awaits sentencing.