Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 10 + NFL, Week 9 Bets!

Published on November 3, 2023

It’s week 10 of NCAA Football and week 9 of the NFL.
Last week, our guys had some wins, but also hit a few rough patches. We are always transparent with you. Win or lose.
“Sometimes you are the dog, sometimes you are the fire hydrant. Last week I was the fire hydrant.”
Hammer
Despite the hiccup last week, October was still a winning month for Hammer and Scott. Let’s get back on track this week!
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Hammer:
21-21-3
5-4 on Best Bet
3-4-2 on Degenerate Special
Scott:
23-21-1
6-3 on Best Bet
Pro Handicapper David Stephanoff of FollowNeverFade.com has been red hot to his VIP subscribers. He has a lot of NCAA basketball plays as well as football. College hoops is his specialty!  Become a subscriber and see the results for yourself!
Kenny Britt of KB Sports has also been a winning machine for his clients.
Horse racing fans, Kenny is your 1-STOP-SHOP for football AND horse racing.
Find him on Facebook or X (Twitter) and subscribe to his service.
Here are the plays from the guys for Week 10 of NCAA and Week 9 of the NFL
Note: Lines are as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

KENNY BRITT- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to KB Sports on FACEBOOK or Follow on X 

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

