Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 10 + NFL, Week 9 Bets!

“Sometimes you are the dog, sometimes you are the fire hydrant. Last week I was the fire hydrant.”–Hammer
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
KENNY BRITT- Pro Handicapper
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
Kendall And Casey
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side