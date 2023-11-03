Fishers Man “Lucky to be Alive” After Car Crashes into His Home

FISHERS, IND –In a split second, Joe Burnworth’s life took a nightmarish turn as he sat in his home on August 24th, watching the Cincinnati Reds play.
“It (the game) was tied 0-0; it was 11:30, and I decided the game wasn’t going to get over until 1:00 am,” he said.
Burnsworth took a step when he heard a loud “sonic boom.” He looked around and saw a stolen black Kia Optima, driven by Teigan Hunt, speeding away. The police say that the chase began when Hunt tried to avoid a traffic violation and drove away from a Fishers police officer. The officer noticed that the Kia had expired and improper plates. After pulling over the Kia, Hunt accelerated and drove away while the officer approached the vehicle.
Burnsworth says the Kia crashed into a tree on the west side of the house while the car ended up on the north side.
“So, it had hit the tree, spun 90 degrees, and come into the house,” Burnsworth says.
Hunt is facing felony charges, including leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness.
“I feel real good about the arrest,” he added.
