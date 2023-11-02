Woman Dies Inside Ripley County Jail

VERSAILLES, Ind. — An inmate at the Ripley County Jail died Wednesday, and officers are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.
State Police say a 57-year-old woman was moved to the jail after being arrested in another county. But, later that same day, she became “unresponsive” in a cell.
Staff and medics tried to help her, and she was soon taken to the Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, but she did not survive.
At this time, it is not clear what led to her death. Officers do not think any “foul play” was involved.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side