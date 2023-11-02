Police: Armed Man Arrested in Avon

AVON, Ind.- One person was taken into custody after an armed suspect was reported at a warehouse in Avon early Thursday morning.
The Avon Police Department as well as other departments responded to Harlan Bakeries, located at the 7500 block of East US 36, around 2:36 a.m. for a possible armed person at the facility, with possible shots fired.
Officers found a person of interest and took him into custody. No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side