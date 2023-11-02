Man Shot And Killed By Sheriff’s Deputy In Grant County

SWAYZEE, Ind. — A police officer shot and killed a man in Grant County late Wednesday evening.
Indiana State Police say Swayzee officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man threatening to shoot a car with a pellet gun. That man was Brandon Decker, they say.
According to troopers, the officers got to the scene and ordered Decker to put the gun down. Decker complied but was still resisting as police moved in to arrest him.
“An attempt was made to place Decker into custody; however, Decker pulled his hands out of his pockets and brandished a knife,” said Sgt. Steven Glass. “The Grant County deputy deployed his department-issued taser; however, it was ineffective.”
Glass said Decker started throwing knives at the officers. That’s when one of the sheriff’s deputies fired a shot that hit and killed Decker.
The deputy who shot Decker is now on administrative leave while State Police investigate, which is standard procedure.
