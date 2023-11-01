Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

Former AG Curtis Hill Talks Governor Campaign

Published on October 31, 2023

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill is running for Indiana Governor.

The former Prosecutor of Elkhart Co. prides himself as a genuine conservative as he travels the state to meet potential voters. Hill has been outspoken about the harm of mandates in 2020, the individual liberties for Hoosiers, and restoring justice in the system.

Hill told Nigel and guest co-host Jerry Lopez, he has proven that he is not afraid to stand up and for the Republican Party and plans to do so, if elected.

“We’re seeing a weaponization of justice. We’re seeing a weaponization of race. We have sexualization of our children, and people are standing on the sidelines with their mouths closed because they are worried about being cancelled…we have to put a stop to that. We have to stand up and speak loudly and boldly in support of freedom and make sure we preserve our justice system.”

Listen to the full interview with Curtis Hill here:

