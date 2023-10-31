Former Correctional Officer to Become Inmate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A former correctional officer will be spending just over a year in prison…as an inmate.
Police say 36-year-old Shauna Boatright accepted bribes from inmates during her time as a correctional treatment specialist at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.
According to the Department of Justice, Boatright had worked with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for nearly a decade. But, in 2021, police think she told an inmate in the Residential Drug Abuse Program that she was struggling financially, and she asked for his input.
They say that, following this conversation, she began smuggling tobacco for that inmate. Later, she smuggled the product for at least one other.
The two then had “associates” outside of the prison pay her for her efforts. In less than a month in 2021, she got nearly $10,000 in CashApp payments.
After prison, she will face another two years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office, and she must pay a fine.
