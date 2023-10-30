IMPD Hold Press Conference on Saturday’s Northeast Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — In a press conference held Monday the IMPD gave an update on Saturday’s shooting on the northeast side where a sixteen-year-old was killed and nine others injured.

Police confirmed they know the identity of the owner, and a person subleasing the building where the party was held as well as an individual they believe acted as the promoter of the party. IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said that the building’s owner had not given the department problems in the past and was “distraught” at the scene of the crime. Adams said they are looking at forming a case against the building’s subleaser and party promoter.

Deputy Chief Adams said that social media apps were a factor in the party citing Snapchat as how word of the party spread with transactions being done on CashApp as well. He clarified that the party was not authorized and that no permits had been received for a party to be held in what they identified as a Hair Salon.

Both Deputy Chief Adams and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor asked for people with information to come forward. Chief Taylor said, “I understand people have fears and concerns and those kinds of things. But until you help us out, it’s an uphill battle in order to try and solve these cases.”

When taking questions from the press, Chief Taylor noted that while they could not confirm the presence of multiple shooters, the number of shell casings found, and types of weapons used would lead them to believe there was more than one shooter.

Chief Taylor left off by saying that parents need to be aware of where their children are at and what they are getting into.