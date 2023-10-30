Mike Pence Says Bye-Bye To His Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence has officially ended his disastrous campaign for president.
“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas. “we always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have regrets.”
Pence’s campaign was certainly an uphill battle, struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls.
This makes Pence the first major candidate to leave the race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump.
Pence, who has publicly criticized the former president for his supposed role in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, believed he could derail Trump’s campaign and earn the respect of the majority of Republican voters for doing his “constitutional duty” on Jan. 6. This strategy backfired on the former vice president.
According to Civiqs polling, Pence’s net favorability rating among Republicans dropped from +76 percentage points on that day to +44 points just one week later. Still, his average net favorability numbers remained positive though the middle of this year, but they took hit after hit over the summer as Pence ramped up his criticism of Trump.
