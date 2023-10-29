‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead After Suspected Drowning

Matthew Perry has died, according to TMZ. He was 54 years old.
The actor, well known for his role as Chandler in the sitcom ‘Friends’, reportedly drowning. He was found in the jacuzzi of a Los-Angeles-area home on Saturday afternoon.
Perry previously opened up about struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. The exclusive interview was posted by ABC on October 29, 2022—almost exactly one year prior to his death.
