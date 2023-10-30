Indiana-Michigan Power’s Rate Hike Request To Be Discussed At Public Hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana-Michigan Power is looking for a rate increase from state regulators.

But, before regulators proceed with I&M’s request, they would like to hear input from customers on the matter. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is planning to hold a hearing this evening at the Century Center in South Bend so customers can give their two-cents on the proposed rate increase.

I&M wants to increase the average service charge for customers from $14.79 a month to $17.50.

The customer’s base rate would also increase, beginning in 2025.