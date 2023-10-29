Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

LOS ANGELES — Matthew Perry, “Friends” star, died at 54. He was found in the jacuzzi of a residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles just after 4 p.m. on a Saturday.
First responders arrived at the location following a call reporting a cardiac arrest. They confirmed that no drugs were found at the scene, and there is no suspicion of foul play.
In an official statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated, “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation involving a male at 4:10 pm this afternoon. He was in his 50s.”
Earlier this week, Perry posted a final picture on Instagram. The photo showed him in an infinity pool with the caption, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”
