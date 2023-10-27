Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 9 + NFL, Week 8 Bets!

It’s Week 9 of NCAA Football and Week 8 of the NFL.

Last week Hammer and Scott each had winning weekends!

Scott was on fire (AGAIN) going 4-1! He hit his best bet and kept a red hot October rolling.

Hammer swept his NFL picks and went 3-2.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:

Hammer:

20-17-3

5-3 on Best Bet

3-3-2 on Degenerate Special

Scott:

22-17-1

6-2 on Best Bet

FollowNeverFade.com has been red hot to his VIP subscribers. He has a lot of NBA plays as well as football. Become a subscriber and see the results for yourself! Pro Handicapper David Stephanoff ofhas been red hot to his VIP subscribers. He has a lot of NBA plays as well as football. Become a subscriber and see the results for yourself!

Kenny Britt of KB Sports has also been a winning machine for his clients. Horse racing fans, Kenny has a big Breeder’s Cup package available for just $20. Jump on it now

Find him on Facebook or X (Twitter) and subscribe to his service.

Here are the plays from the guys for Week 9 of NCAA and Week 8 of the NFL

Note: Lines are as of Friday morning