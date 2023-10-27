Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 9 + NFL, Week 8 Bets!

It’s Week 9 of NCAA Football and Week 8 of the NFL.
Last week Hammer and Scott each had winning weekends!
Scott was on fire (AGAIN) going 4-1! He hit his best bet and kept a red hot October rolling.
Hammer swept his NFL picks and went 3-2.
Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott:
Hammer:
Find him on Facebook or X (Twitter) and subscribe to his service.
Here are the plays from the guys for Week 9 of NCAA and Week 8 of the NFL
Note: Lines are as of Friday morning
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.
KENNY BRITT- Pro Handicapper
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
Tony Dungy Returns to Indy: Speaking on Leadership and Goals
-
Police K-9 Disarms Suspect Who Tried Running From Police In Muncie